Covid 19 update: India broke all records in corona infection case, more than 1.2 million cases in August

Covid 19 update: The death toll from the Corona virus in the country is less than 2%, but the number of infected people is increasing at a rapid pace. The proof of this is the figures of Corona in the month of August. In August, more than 1.2 million cases of corona virus infection have been reported. No major impact of corona infection was seen in any month before the month of August. At the same time, the number of such infections in August in the whole world has not been revealed from any country. In India, the maximum number of infections has been confirmed in the month of August.

These figures of Kovid 19 are being counted till 20 August only. According to the data released by the government, till August 20, there were 12,07,539 corona infection cases in the whole of August. In July, this figure was 1109444. In this way, due to corona infection in the month of August, India is in the first place and America is in the second place. In the US, a total of 9,94,863 infections were reported in August. At the third place is Brazil, a total of 7,94,115 cases have been confirmed in Brazil in the month of August.

On Thursday, 69,317 new cases of corona virus were reported in the country. At the same time on Wednesday, 70,101 people were found infected, as well as 986 people died due to infection. Let us know that most cases are still being seen from Maharashtra. A total of 14,492 infectives were confirmed in Maharashtra on Wednesday. Let it be the first time that the state has crossed the 14,000 mark. At the same time, the situation in Delhi has come under control to a large extent.