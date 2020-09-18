Covid 19 update: More than 52 lakh people infected with corona in the country, condition worse in Maharashtra

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, 1,174 people have been killed in the last 24 hours due to corona in the country. At the same time, there have been new cases of 96,424 corona. There are 10,17,754 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 84,372 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that a total of 52,14,678 corona virus infection cases have been reported in the country so far. Also Read – Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: 3809 new cases a day in Chhattisgarh, worst of these districts

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 3,02,135. At the same time, 31,351 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 31,721. Also, the number of people who died is 4,877. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,610. The death toll is 8,618.

India's # COVID19 case tally crosses 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases & 1,174 deaths in last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured / discharged / migrated & 84,372 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/y16APBIA7h

– ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

The number of infected in Assam is 28,208. So far 528 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 68,235. The death toll has reached 4771 here. While the number of 24,336 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 4,183.