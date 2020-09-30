Covid 19 Update: More than 97 thousand people lost their lives from Corona, 80 thousand new cases in 24 hours

New Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 1,179 people from Corona have been recorded in the country. At the same time, new cases of 80,472 corona have been reported. There are 9,40,441 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 97,497 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that a total of 62,25,764 corona virus infection cases have been reported in the country so far. Also Read – School Reopening Latest News: Schools will open in this state from November 2, the government has made these arrangements for children, special kits will be distributed

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,60,789. At the same time, 36,181 deaths have been confirmed from it. The number of infected in Delhi is 27,524. Also, the number of deaths has been 5320 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,281. At the same time, the death toll is 9,453.

The number of infected in Assam is 32,539. So far 680 people have been confirmed dead. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 52,160. The death toll has reached 5715 here. While the number of 26,064 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 4,899.