COVID-19 update news: 36,594 new cases of Coronavirus, total figures exceed 95 lakh 71 thousand

With 36,594 new # COVID-19 infections, India’s total cases rise to 95,71,559: Corona virus infection cases in the country increased to 36,594 new cases on Friday. Also Read – Aviation Industry News: Indian Aviation Industry To Have Net Loss Of Rs 21,000 Crore In FY 2021: ICRA

After 36,595 new cases of Kovid-19 in India, cases of country infection have increased to 95,71,559. After the death of 540 more people in the last 24 hours, the death toll has increased to 1,39,188. Also Read – Will there be a discussion on Lockdown or Covid Vaccine in the country again? All-party meeting chaired by PM Modi today

With 36,594 new # COVID19 infections, India’s total cases rise to 95,71,559 Also Read – World Disability Day: Divyang people aware of corona by distributing masks of their own With 540 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,39,188. Total active cases at 4,16,082 Total discharged cases at 90,16,289 with 42,916 new discharges in the last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/lOpCRoNQrv – ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

According to the Union Health Ministry, 4,16,082 people are undergoing treatment for corona virus infection and 90,16,289 people have become infection free. So far 90,16,289 patients have been discharged after recovering.

According to the data, 4,16,082 patients are currently being treated in the country, which is 4.35 percent of the total cases.

In India, the number of infected had crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. At the same time, the total cases had crossed 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakh on 29 October and 90 lakh on 20 November.

In the last 24 hours, 540 patients have died. Of these 115 patients died in Maharashtra, 82 in Delhi, 49 in West Bengal, 32 in Haryana, 31-31 in Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, 22 in Chhattisgarh and 20 each in Punjab and Rajasthan.

So far 1,39,188 people have died in the country. Of these, 47,472 in Maharashtra, 11,821 in Karnataka, 11,747 in Tamil Nadu, 9,424 in Delhi, 8,576 in West Bengal, 7,848 in Uttar Pradesh, 7,014 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,862 in Punjab, 4,031 in Gujarat, 3,300 people have died in Madhya Pradesh. .

The Health Ministry emphasized that more than 70 percent of the dead were already victims of other diseases. The ministry said, “Our data is being matched with the data of the Indian Council of Medical Research and the state-wise figures are the subject of confirmation and tally.”

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 14,47,27,749 samples have been tested so far, of which 11,70,102 samples were tested on Thursday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested till December 3 is 14,47,27,749, including 11,70,102 samples that were tested yesterday.