Covid 19 Update: Number of infected in the country crossed 58 lakhs, more than 92 thousand people died

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, 1,141 deaths have been reported from Corona in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, there are new cases of 86,052 corona. There are 9,70,116 active cases of corona virus in the country. A total of 92,290 people have died due to infection so far in the country. Please tell that a total of 58,18,571 corona virus infection cases have been reported in the country so far.

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,75,404. At the same time, 34,345 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 31,125. At the same time, 5123 people have died. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,405. The death toll is 9,076.

The number of infected in Assam is 29,830. So far 608 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 61,300. The death toll has reached 5366 here. In West Bengal, the number of 25,221 infected have been confirmed, while the number of deaths has reached 4,606.