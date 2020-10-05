Covid 19 Update: Number of infected in the country crossed 66 lakh, more than 1 lakh died

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 903 deaths have been reported from Corona in the country. At the same time, 74,442 corona cases have been reported. There are 9,34,427 active cases of corona virus in the country. A total of 1,02,685 people have died due to infection so far in the country. Explain that a total of 66,23,816 corona virus infections have been reported in the country so far. Also Read – Who will be given the Corona vaccine before, the Union Health Minister himself gave the information

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,55,722. At the same time, 38,084 deaths have been confirmed from it. At the same time, the number of infected in Delhi is 24,753. Also, the death toll is 5510. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,120. At the same time, the death toll is 9,784. Also Read – NCB officer who interrogates Deepika Padukone in drugs case infected with Coronavirus

The number of infected in Assam is 33,324. So far, 749 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 46,385. The death toll has reached 6029 here. While the number of 27,439 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 5,194. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: Corona Infections Crosses 65 Lakh, 940 Dies in Last 24 Hours