Covid 19 Update: The most frightening form of the epidemic has come to the fore, more than 1200 deaths, more than 96 thousand infected

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country and these figures are quite scary. According to the data released by the Health Department, 1,209 people have been killed from Corona in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time 96,551 people have been found infected. There are 9,43,480 active cases of corona virus in the country. Till date, a total of 76,271 people have died due to infection. Please tell that a total of 45,62,415 corona virus infection cases have been reported in the country so far. Let us know that the figures of today are the worst and scary figures in India. Also Read – Sero Survey: 69.4 percent of rural people corona infected, survey revealed

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,53,100. At the same time, 27,787 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 23,773. Also, the number of people who died is 4,638. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 49,203. The death toll is 8,090. Also Read – School Reopen: School opened in the midst of the havoc of Corona, picture of children studying ‘imprisoned’ in plastic tents is viral

The number of infected in Assam is 29,166. Till now 396 people have been confirmed dead. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 64,028. The death toll has reached 4112 here. In West Bengal, the number of 23,341 infected have been confirmed, while the death toll has reached 3,730. Also Read – Corona Cases in Bihar: Number of people infected with corona crossed 1.5 lakh in Bihar, 785 deaths so far