Covid 19 Update: The number of infected people has crossed 57 lakhs in the country, now the corona figures are declining

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, 1,129 people have died from corona in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 85,508 corona cases have been reported. There are 9,66,382 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 91,149 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that a total of 57,32,519 corona virus infections have been reported in the country so far.

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,73,883. At the same time, 33,886 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 30,836. At the same time, the death toll of 5087 people has died. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,249. The death toll is 9,010.

The number of infected in Assam is 30,182. So far, 597 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 61,698. The death toll has reached 5299 here. While the number of 25,101 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 4,544.