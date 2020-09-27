Covid 19 Update: Total number of infected reached 6 million in the country, more than 94 thousand deaths so far

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, 1,124 people have been killed from Corona in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, new cases of corona 88,600 have been reported. There are 9,56,402 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 94,503 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that a total of 59,92,533 corona virus infections have been reported in the country so far. Also Read – School Reopening Latest News: 80% of parents in UP do not want to send children to school, read complete survey

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,69,535. At the same time, 35,191 deaths have been confirmed from it. At the same time, the number of infected in Delhi is 29,717. Also, the number of deaths has been 5193 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,336. At the same time, the death toll is 9,233.

The number of infected in Assam is 30,162. So far 638 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 57,086. The death toll has reached 5517 here. While the number of 25,544 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 4,721.