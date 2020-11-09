Covid-19 Updates: About 46 thousand cases of corona and 490 deaths in the last 24 hours in the country, the number of infected in the world is 5 crores

Coronavirus Updates: Corona continues to wreak havoc in more than 200 countries of the world. Worldwide, the number of infected people has crossed 5 crore, while more than 1.2 million people have died. Corona continues to wreak havoc in India as well. More than 1 lakh 26 thousand people have died in the country, while the number of infected has reached beyond 85 lakh. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday morning, 45 thousand 903 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 490 people died during this period. Also Read – Corona infected figures exceed 5 crores, so far more than 1.2 million people have been killed

With 45,903 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 85,53,657. With 490 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,26,611 Total active cases are 5,09,673 after a decrease of 2,992 in last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 79,17,373 with 48,405 new discharges in the last 24 hours pic.twitter.com/dUz5G1Vw1u – ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 85,53,657 in the country, while 1,26,611 people have died so far. The active cases of corona in India are steadily declining and currently it has reached well below 6 lakhs. There are 5,09,673 active cases of corona in the country, while 79,17,373 people have been discharged after treatment. At the same time, 48,405 patients have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, Corona is increasing in havoc in Delhi, the country’s capital. In the last 24 hours, there were 7745 new cases. According to the Health Bulletin, after the death of 77 more patients due to infection in the capital, the death toll rose to 6,989. After testing 50,754 samples on Saturday, the infection was confirmed in 7,745 people and the rate of infection increased to 15.26 percent. According to the bulletin, 41,857 patients are currently being treated in Delhi. According to this, the total number of cases in Delhi has reached 4,38,529.

On the other hand, more than five crore people have been infected by the corona virus worldwide and more than 1.2 million people have become victims of this deadly virus. According to ‘John Hopkins’ University of America, which monitors the cases of Covid-19, Corona virus cases have gone over 5.2 million worldwide. Along with this, more than 1.2 million people have died due to the virus worldwide.

According to ‘John Hopkins’ University data, more than 98 million cases of infection have been reported in the US most affected by Kovid-19 and more than 2,37,000 people have died so far. Kovid-19 continues to wreak havoc in the US, where more than 1,26,000 cases were reported on Saturday and more than 1,000 people died.