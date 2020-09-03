Covid 19 Updates: Corona breaks all records, close to 84 thousand people infected in 24 hours

new Delhi: The figures of corona infection in the country have once again seen a boom. According to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 1043 people have died in the country from Corona. At the same time 83,883 people have been found infected. There are 8,15,538 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 67,376 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that this is the largest figure of corona infection in the country so far. Also Read – Delhi Metro Complete Details: Your mistake may be heavy during the metro journey, know what the rules say

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,02,048. At the same time, 25,195 people have been confirmed dead from this. There are 16,502 infected people in Delhi. Also, the number of people who died is 4,481 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,380. The death toll is 7,516.

Single-day spike of 83,883 new positive cases & 1,043 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.# COVID19 case tally in the country stands at 38,53,407 including 8,15,538 active cases, 29,70,493 cured / discharged / migrated & 67,376 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/J4rOeHJVx8 – ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

The number of infected in Assam is 26,227. So far, 323 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 56,459. The death toll has reached 3616 here. While the number of 24,445 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 3339.