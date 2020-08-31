Covid-19 Updates: How long will the corona epidemic come under control in the country? Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan gave the time limit

Covid-19 Latest Updates: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. Coronavirus in India is making new records every day. The number of infected is increasing by more than 70 thousand daily. So far more than 63 thousand 500 people have died due to the havoc of Corona in the country, while the figure of infected has crossed 35 lakh. Meanwhile, important information has been given by the Ministry of Health about the havoc of Corona. Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan hoped that by Diwali the Corona epidemic would come under ‘considerable extent’ control. Also Read – ‘Yaariyan’ fame Himanshu Kohli’s family became victim of Corona, requesting blessings

In a ‘Nation First’ web seminar organized by the Anantkumar Foundation in Bengaluru, the Union Minister said that…… Hopefully, in the next few months, possibly by Diwali, we will control the spread of corona virus infection to a great extent. ” Doctor Devi Prasad Shetty and Doctor C.N. Experts like Manjunatha will probably agree that after some time it will remain just a local problem like other viruses in the past. Also Read – IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals-Sunrisers Hyderabad start practice after quarantine ends

He said, ‘But the virus has taught us something special, it has taught us that something new will happen now, which will be normal, and all of us have to be more careful and vigilant about our lifestyle…’ By the end of this year Harshavardhana He also hoped to develop a virus vaccine (Coronavirus Vaccine). Also Read – Corona infection figures exceeded 25 million in the world, more than 8 lakh 42 thousand have been killed

Recently, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that India’s first vaccine against novel corona virus could be available by the end of this year. Inaugurating the 10-bed temporary hospital of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Ghaziabad near Delhi, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “One of our COVID-19 vaccine candidates is in the third phase of clinical trial. We are confident that a vaccine will be developed by the end of this year. ‘

(input language)