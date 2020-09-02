Entertainment

Covid 19 Updates: Over 80 thousand people infected in 24 hours, more than a thousand died

September 2, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: The figures of corona infection in the country have once again seen a boom. According to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 1045 deaths have been reported from Corona in the country. At the same time 78,357 people have been found infected. There are 8,01,282 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 66,333 people have died due to infection in the country. Also Read – School Reopening News: Penalty will be imposed for not sending children to school in this Corona devastated country

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,98,866. At the same time, 24,903 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 15,870. Also, the number of deaths has been 4,462 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,379. The death toll is 7,418. Also Read – PM CARES Fund: PM Cares Fund received 3,076 crore in 5 days, people from abroad also contributed

The number of infected in Assam is 24,514. So far 315 people have been confirmed dead. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 55,538. The death toll has reached 3542 here. While the number of 24,822 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 3283.

