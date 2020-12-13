COVID-19: Vaccination can start from January, all people will take so much time to get vaccinated, Adar Poonawala gave information

COVID-19 Vaccine: Corona infection is still increasing worldwide and now people are eagerly waiting for the corona vaccine. Meanwhile, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawala has given a big information about the corona vaccine. He said that there is a high probability that corona vaccination will be started in India by January 2021. Also Read – BJP President JP Nadda infected with Corona virus, tweeted himself information

Adar Poonawala said this during a Business Summit of the Economic Times. He said that we all know that people all over the world including India are eagerly waiting for the Corona vaccine at this time. He said that it is expected that vaccination will start in the new year by January and the entire public in the country is expected to get the vaccine by October. He said that after vaccination we can once again expect a normal life.

Poonawala said that we can get the emergency use license of the vaccine by the end of this month, but may have to wait a few days for the actual use license. He told that if his firm gets approval to use vaccination, then vaccination can be started from January 2021.

Before that, a committee of experts of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Wednesday sought additional safety and effective data from the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech for the Kovid-19 vaccine. After deliberating on their application seeking permission for emergency use of vaccines, they have asked for this data.

Sources said that considering the application of Serum Institute, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of CDSCO is understood to have demanded updated safety data on Phase II and Phase III testing in the country, immunological data for clinical trials in the UK and India. Has Also, the UK Drug and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has also sought the results of the assessment.