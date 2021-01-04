Covid 19 Vaccination: Complete vaccination preparations in India, know how to get a vaccine shot

Covid 19 Vaccination: The country has received the Corona vaccine. In such a situation, the work of vaccination is being started now. The central government has completed preparations for the vaccination of 300 million people in the initial phase. Retired doctors, nurses, home guards and civil defense etc. of Nehru Yuva Kendra organizations will be vaccinated by the central and state government. Also Read – The questions raised on the corona vaccine were taken by the Health Minister, Morcha, Shashi Tharoor and Akhilesh Yadav gave this answer

According to the guidelines, there will be at least 3 rooms at each vaccination site. At the same time, many other officers will be posted at vaccination centers. During this period, people from vaccination officers, police home guards, civil defense, NCC, NSS and Nehru Yuva Kendra organization will be deployed. These will help in all immunization related matters and will ensure adherence to the guidelines.

Explain that the goal of the Government of India is to immunize 30 crore people by the month of June. Due to the epidemic, they will be given vaccination to the people of the first line. Especially these will include those people who are at considerable risk. Let us know that during this time, vaccination officers will be available to verify people's documents. Also, there will be officers 3 and 4 support staff who will do crowd management work.

These employees will ensure that every recipient after vaccination spends 30 minutes at the vaccination center. Please tell that during this period the support staff will inform the team along with the vaccination and will also provide education and communication messages and support. Please tell that during this time all the vaccination will be done in 2 rooms at each vaccination center. In a room, the documents of the beneficiaries will be verified and identified. Vaccination will be done in another room.