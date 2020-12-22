Covid 19 Vaccination: Corona vaccine to be delivered to Delhi on December 28, know how much preparation

new Delhi: The pace of corona infection in the country has slowed down, which is very good news, but it would not be wise to sit down with complete comfort in view of the situation in Britain. That is why the Indian government is constantly trying to eliminate Corona. In this episode, the first consignment of Corona vaccine is being delivered in the capital Delhi. The first batch of the vaccine will arrive in Delhi on 28 December. Preparations for this have been completed. Large size deep freezers have also been delivered to trucks at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. Also Read – Corona Vaccine is not ‘Ramban’ vaccine, you should know these important things related to vaccine …

Significantly, the Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said yesterday that vaccination work will be started in the month of January. In the news, a total of 21 large-sized deep freezers have been delivered to the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. The remaining deep freezers are being transported. Similarly, 90 deep freezers will be kept in the hospital tomorrow, in which the vaccine will be kept safe. Also Read – Corona Vaccine Updates: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan gave good news about Corona vaccine, how long will it take to get the first dose!

The Union Minister said that 300 million people will be given priority over the vaccine. This has been decided after consulting experts. In this, vaccines will be given to health workers, police, military personnel and sanitation workers first. After this, those people who are of the age of 50 years or more who have serious diseases will be vaccinated. Also Read – Health Ministry gave big information about Coronavirus in India, told- from Kovid in India…