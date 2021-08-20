COVID-19 Vaccination Force To Resume In Mumbai From Day after today As BMC Receives Recent Inventory Of Vaccines | 📰 LatestLY

Kim Diaz
Mumbai, August 20: COVID-19 vaccination force in Mumbai will resume from tomorrw. i.e. August 21 because the Brihammumbai Municipal Company has gained contemporary inventory of coronavirus vaccines. The BMC mentioned that it has gained 1.50 lakh doses of Covishield and 10,240 doses of COVAXIN. The vaccination force used to be suspended within the town for 2 days at civic and government-run centres because of scarcity of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

