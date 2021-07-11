COVID-19 Vaccination In India: Making plans To Vaccinate 100% Inhabitants Of Dharavi In Subsequent 2-3 Months, Says Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale | LatestLY

Mumbai, July 11: With India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination protection crossing 38 crores, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale on Saturday mentioned that the birthday party has deliberate to vaccinate 100 in keeping with cent inhabitants of Dharavi within the subsequent 2-3 months.

“We’ve deliberate to vaccinate 100 in keeping with cent inhabitants of Dharavi in subsequent 2-3 months and booked 10,000 slots for vaccination at non-public hospitals within the first segment,” Shewale mentioned.

“We will be able to be reserving 30,000 extra slots in the second one and 3rd stages one after the other. Vaccines have been ordered through those non-public hospitals previous, as in keeping with tips through the Centre. Sponsors are coming as much as improve us for this power,” he added. COVID-19 Vaccine Myths vs Details: Ultimate COVAXIN Does Now not Include New child Calf Serum, Clarifies Executive.

The Ministry of Well being and Circle of relatives Welfare on Saturday knowledgeable that greater than 38.54 crore vaccine doses had been equipped to States, UTs.

“Greater than 38.54 crore (38,54,01,150) vaccine doses had been equipped to States/UTs to this point, via all assets. Of this, the entire intake together with wastages is 36,80,68,124 doses (as in keeping with knowledge to be had at 8 AM these days)”, learn the legit unlock through the ministry.

