Covid-19 Vaccination Rehearsal: Kovid-19 vaccination rehearsal in all states and union territories on January 2

new Delhi: The Center said on Thursday that on January 2, Kovid-19 vaccination rehearsal (dry run) will be carried out by all states and union territories to identify the challenges faced in the campaign and examine the link between the plan and the implementation. Could.

It is proposed to carry out this exercise in at least three session sites in all state capitals. The Union Health Ministry said that in some states this exercise will be carried out even in such districts where access is not easy and where there is no good provision of logistical facilities.

The ministry said, "The rehearsal of the Kovid-19 vaccination is to assess the potential of the use of the Co-Win application in the real environment, test the link between planning and implementation and identify challenges and pave the way before the actual vaccination." Is being aimed at.

The central government has also asked all the states and union territories to start effective preparations to start the rehearsal of Kovid-19 vaccination. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a high-level meeting with Principal Health Secretaries and other health officials of all states and union territories on Thursday and reviewed the preparations at the session sites for Kovid-19 vaccination.

The plan to start vaccination will be in accordance with the campaign guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry on 20 December. For the upcoming rehearsal, the medical officer in charge for each of the three session sites will identify 25 beneficiaries (health workers) who will be vaccinated.

The ministry said that states and union territories have also been asked to ensure that the details of these beneficiaries are uploaded on the ‘Co-Win’ app. These beneficiaries will also be available for rehearsal at the session venues.

States and Union Territories have also been asked to ensure that physical verification of all proposed sites is done in terms of adequate space, logistic management, internet connectivity, power, security, etc.

They have also been asked to ensure that the ‘three room structure’ at the respective sites has separate entry and exit gates. There should be enough space outside to display awareness related information and display all IEC material at these sites.

All states and union territories have been asked to identify vaccination teams and ensure adherence to all standard operating procedures and protocols at the identified sites, including training them in every way.

The ministry said that the rehearsal will also enable the administration of states and union territories in the management, storage and logistics of vaccine supplies, including refrigeration chain management.

Approximately 96,000 vaccine personnel have been trained for this purpose. A total of 2,360 participants have been trained in national trainer training, while in 719 districts, more than 57,000 participants have been given district level training.

State helpline 104 will also be used (in addition to 1075) for any information related to vaccine / software. The ministry said that the important objective of the rehearsal would also be to manage any possible adverse events after vaccination. It said that this exercise will also be monitored at the block and district level and the state will review the workforce feedback and share it with the Union Health Ministry.

The first phase was rehearsed on 28–29 December in two districts each of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab. The ministry said that no major issues came up during this period and all states expressed confidence in the campaign guidelines and information technology platform for implementation of the program on a large scale.