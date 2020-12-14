Covid 19 Vaccination: These states will be given the maximum dose of vaccine, Bihar will get less

new Delhi: The world-wide Corona epidemic caused a lot of destruction, scientists from all over the world are engaged in vaccine manufacture. Meanwhile, the use of the corona vaccine in India is awaiting approval. Preparations are being made for the delivery of the Corona vaccine continuously by the Government of India. These preparations have now reached their final stages. Also Read – IIT- Corona havoc in Madras, 71 students infected, everything stopped

It is worth noting that recently, 113 pages advisory was issued to the state governments by the central government. In which it was told that what would be the priority of corona vaccination. Also, which state will be given how many doses of corona vaccine. Significantly, our health workers are the first priority of the Government of India. In the second phase, first-line workers and people over 50 years old will be vaccinated in the first phase.

Explain that in all the states where there are more patients of diabetes and they are more than 50 years of age, such states will be given more doses of corona. The population will also be taken care of. Although the population of Tamil Nadu is less than states like Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, despite this Tamil Nadu will be given more doses of corona than these states. The main reason for this is that Tamil Nadu has more people than 50 years of age compared to Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

At the same time, 15 percent of the people in Uttar Pradesh are more than 50 years of age, although UP being the largest state of the country will be given the maximum dose of Corona. After this, corona vaccine will be given to states like Maharashtra and West Bengal, Bihar.