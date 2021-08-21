COVID-19 Vaccination To Resume In Mumbai As of late Submit 2-Day Halt | LatestLY

Mumbai, August 21: After receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses, Mumbai will resume vaccination from Saturday, knowledgeable the Brihanmumbai Municipal Company.

In a observation issued by way of BMC, it stated that the vaccination which was once halted for 2 days because of vaccine scarcity.

The Company stated that it won a complete inventory of one,60,240 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday night time which was once allotted amongst all of the govt and municipal vaccination centres on Friday.

“With the receipt of vaccine doses, the COVID-19 vaccination marketing campaign will resume in Mumbai from the next day, Saturday, August 21, 2021. The inventory of vaccines won by way of the company comprises 1,50,000 doses of Covishield and 10,240 doses of Covaxin,” it stated.

In the meantime, Maharashtra reported 4,365 new COVID-19 circumstances, 6,384 recoveries and 105 deaths within the closing 24 hours, stated the state well being bulletin on Friday. The whole selection of energetic circumstances stands at 55,454. With this, the overall circumstances within the state have long gone as much as 64,15,935.

