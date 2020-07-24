Covid-19 Vaccine Covishield Update: Adar Poonawala’s big statement, people will be able to get corona vaccine by this month

new Delhi: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that he will make a billion doses of the Covishield vaccine in the next year due to an arrangement with AstraZeneca. These doses will be for India and other low and middle-income countries. Also Read – Coronavirus Vaccine India Updates: Corona vaccine to come soon, it may cost a thousand rupees in India

In an interview with IANS, Poonawala said, “We will start the production of a few lakh doses at an individual risk. Based on the success achieved in the tests so far, we are hoping to launch it by the end of this year. I believe it will start reaching people by the first quarter of next year. ” Also Read – Today Coronavirus Vaccine may be announced: The world can get Corona vaccine today! This country was a big success

Poonawala said, “As soon as we get the necessary regulatory approvals, we will start manufacturing in large quantities. We will make about 60-70 million doses every month ie 6-7 million doses (which can go up to 100 million doses later). With this, by the end of this year, we want to make about 300-400 million ie 30 to 40 crore doses. ” Also Read – ICMR will launch Corona virus vaccine by August 15, know what is the plan

He said that we hope to start the third phase of clinical trials in India by August 2020. In this, we are planning to see 4000 to 5000 patients in India.

Regarding the pricing of the vaccine, he said, “It is too early to comment on the price of the vaccine.” However, we will keep it below Rs 1,000. We have already said that our aim is to provide an effective and affordable vaccine. We feel that these will be purchased by the governments and distributed at no charge. “