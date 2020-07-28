COVID-19 Vaccine Drama in Development at HBO, Adam McKay to Produce

HBO has optioned a ebook proposal concerning the hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine with Adam McKay onboard as an government producer, Selection has confirmed.

The potential restricted sequence is predicated on the ebook proposal “The First Shot” by Brendan Borrell. It tells the story of the worldwide coronavirus vaccine race, following the businesses and people concerned, the science that it’s based mostly on, and the challenges taking part in out round politics, entry, and security.

McKay will government produce by way of Hyperobject Industries together with Todd Schulman. Borrell can even function an government producer on the undertaking.

McKay established Hyperobject final 12 months at the identical time he signed a five-year first-look TV take care of HBO. McKay has a number of different initiatives in the works at HBO, together with a scripted sequence concerning the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s, a Jeffrey Epstein restricted sequence, and a sequence adaptation of “Parasite.” He’s additionally prepping an anthology sequence about local weather change at HBO Max.

McKay has labored on a number of HBO sequence throughout his profession, most not too long ago as an government producer on the Emmy-winning present “Succession,” with McKay additionally having directed the pilot of that sequence. His different HBO credit embody the comedy sequence “Eastbound & Down” and “Humorous or Die Presents.”

McKay and Hyperobject are repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

Borrell is a journalist based mostly in Los Angeles whose writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Bloomberg Businessweek, Nationwide Geographic, The New York Instances, and Exterior. Borrell’s narrative non-fiction ebook proposal for “The First Shot” was bought at public sale to writer Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

CAA repped the tv sale of “The First Shot” on behalf of the Waxman Company.

Deadline first reported the sequence was in growth.