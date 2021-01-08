COVID-19 Vaccine Dry Run News Update: Corona Vaccine Dry Run in 736 Districts of 33 States of the Country, Dr. Harsh Vardhan in Chennai

COVID-19 Vaccine, Coronavirus Vaccine, Vaccine Dry Run Latest news: In the 763 districts of 33 states of the country, the second phase of the rehearsal for the preparation of vaccination against Coronavirus infection is going to start on Friday. In Chennai, the Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has reviewed the preparations for the dry run to be held at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital today. Also Read – Dry run in the country before Covid 19 vaccination, to be implemented simultaneously in 736 districts

In this exercise i.e. Dry Run, the state, district, block and hospital level officials will also be made aware of all aspects of Kovid-19 vaccination. The purpose of this dry run is to practice the actual vaccination program so that complete preparation for vaccination can be done at the earliest.

Seeing this preparation of the government, according to the indications given earlier, the first phase of vaccination may begin at the end of the second week or in the third week.

Let us know that Harsh Vardhan told that the four states where the dry run took place earlier, have got a lot of lessons from it. Keeping them in mind, dry runs are being conducted all over the country. The Health Ministry said in a statement that the rehearsals will be held in 736 districts in 33 states and union territories.

The Union Health Minister had said on Thursday in a meeting with the health ministers of all states and union territories, that we had first run a dry run in four states and we made improvements in the feedback received from those four states. Tomorrow i.e. today, January 8, a dry run will be done in 33 states and union territories.

The Union Ministry said, “The purpose of the rehearsal of Kovid-19 vaccination is to practice the actual vaccination program.” The entire scheme of vaccination campaign including beneficiary registration, microplanning and vaccination at the planned session site will be tested under the leadership of the District Collector or District Magistrate. In this exercise, state, district, block and hospital level officials will also be made aware of all aspects of Kovid-19 vaccination.

Two vaccines available in the country, priority groups to be put first

Yesterday, the Union Health Minister had said, India’s two vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin have come in a position to be available in the country. It is our endeavor that we deliver these vaccines in a timely manner throughout the country, so that these vaccines can be applied to the priority groups being deployed in the first phase.

Another rehearsal for Kovid vaccination in Delhi, centers built here

The second rehearsal for the Kovid-19 vaccination in the national capital Delhi is being done today, Friday in which rehearsals will be done in South Delhi, South East Delhi and North West Delhi and New Delhi. In South Delhi district, 10 vaccination centers have been selected for Friday rehearsal, including AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital. 19 locations have been selected in South Eastern District and in North West District, 12 places have been selected for practice, while New Delhi District

I have chosen four sites. Let us know that the first rehearsal for the Kovid-19 vaccination was held in Delhi on January 2, for which three places were selected. They were GTB Hospital (Shahdara), Urban Primary Health Center (Daryaganj) and Venkateswara Hospital (Dwarka).

Vaccination in the country will be something like this:

1.5 lakh health workers will be vaccinated first

Corona vaccination will be first for about 1.5 lakh health care workers as per the priority set for corona vaccination.

Who in the first priority?

– People involved in health services,

– State and central government police personnel, armed forces, home guards, prison staff, disaster management coordinator, civil security organization, municipal personnel

– Frontline workers, Anganwadi workers working as revenue officers

– Vaccination of about two lakh people

About 63 lakh people will be vaccinated in the second phase

In the second phase, about 63 lakh people above 50 years of age and those above 50 years of age will be given vaccine, suffering from diabetes, blood pressure, cancer and lung disease. Their number is about 44 lakhs.

275 vaccine stores

275 vaccine stores have been prepared in the entire state. It has one and two regional vaccine stores at the state level.

– Waxing stores have been set up in 1-1 and 248 collective community health centers and primary health centers in all 24 districts.

Digital vaccination certification will be given to beneficiaries

Digital vaccination certificate will be given to the beneficiaries taking Corona vaccine. The Principal Secretary of the Central Health Department said that health IDs will be prepared for the interested beneficiaries. There is also a system of reporting and tracking of side effects after vaccination.