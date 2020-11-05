Covid 19 Vaccine: Good news arrives, indigenous manufactured corona vaccine to be launched in February

Covid 19 Vaccine: Amid growing infection of the corona, countries around the world are waiting for the corona vaccine. For this, scientists from all over the world are doing research and are making vaccines. In such a situation, good news can be found soon. In India, three vaccines of Corona are leading the race in vaccines around the world. In such a situation, all three have reached the final stage of their trial. In this case, the Corona vaccine Covaxin being manufactured by Bharat Biotech may be launched in the country soon. Also Read – Corona Capital: High court tightens on Kejriwal government, said- Delhi is going to become Corona Capital

Bharat Biotech company has developed the vaccine named Covicin in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV). The vaccine has shown good results in the first three stages of the trial. In such a situation, now people from all over the world have expectations from India and this question is when the vaccine will be launched.

According to the news, Bharat Biotech's Corona vaccine can be launched in the month of February. Reuters quoted a government-linked scientist as saying that the vaccine could be launched in February. Let us know that the first vaccine was expected in April-June but if the vaccine comes in the month of February, then it will reach people much ahead of time. Please tell that Bharat Biotech is producing this vaccine in collaboration with the Government of India.