COVID-19 vaccine in CDMX for older adults: step by step, how to know the date and place of application

The National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 is still underway and the next Monday, February 15 will begin the application of the vaccine to adults aged 60 years and over.

The Government of Mexico City announced that the first municipalities to receive vaccines will be Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras and Milpa Alta. In that sense, of the 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine that arrived this morning, 79,000 will be applied in the Mexican capital between February 15 and 19.

It is worth mentioning that after their vaccination they will receive an appointment for the application of the second dose: 8 to 12 weeks after the first.

How do I know when and where to get vaccinated?

The hours of attention in the modules will be 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and tokens will be delivered, so older adults are asked not to arrive early. The capital authorities asked older adults to go to get vaccinated according to the initial of his paternal last name:

Monday, February 15: from A to G

Tuesday February 16: from H to P

Wednesday, February 17: from Q to Z

Thursday 18 and Friday 19 February: delays

They also announced the mechanisms by which the date and place of the application can be consulted.

1. For people who registered on the Vaccination page mivacuna.salud.gob.mx it can be consulted like this:

– Enter vaccination.cdmx.gob.mx

– Enter CURP

– Click on checkbox

– Click Find Drive

By clicking you will see:

– The name of the place of the Vaccination Unit

– The direction

– The assigned date of vaccination

– The opening hours of the Unit

In addition, these people will receive today, starting at 12:00 pm, and until the day of their vaccination, a series of text messages from the toll free number 51515 which includes:

– His Vaccination Unit

– Date assigned

– Schedule of attention

– A hyperlink that allows them to identify their Vaccination Unit on the map

2. For people who did not register on the Vaccination page mivacuna.salud.gob.mx it can be consulted like this:

– Enter vaccination.cdmx.gob.mx

– Enter CURP. If it is not registered:

Choose mayoralty

Choose cologne

Click on Locate Drive

– Click on checkbox

– Click Find Drive

This will display the vaccination units corresponding to the chosen colony in a Map; clicking on any of them will provide information about the address, day and time in which the elderly may attend to be vaccinated.

3. On the other hand, they will also receive phone calls from the Servants of the Nation and the Servants of the City. These officials will be guiding older adults to come to their appointment.

4. They can call Locatel 55 5658 1111

5. Periphoneum in colonies, neighborhoods and towns of the three mayoralties, as well as home visities where Servers of the Nation will be oriented to older adults to go to these vaccination units.

How do I prepare to receive the vaccine?

Older adults may be accompanied by a family member and must present a official identification that proves his age and residence in the mayor’s office of the Vaccination Unit. You will also need to bring your vaccination record, to count on her.

Upon arrival, a token will be assigned according to the order of entry into the unit. In that way in case of exceeding 500 tokens, the older adult may return the following day.

Likewise, those people registered in mivacuna.salud.gob.mx will be notified via text message when tokens are no longer available for the day in question, like this They can go the next day.

Therefore, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, it will not be necessary for people to have to go to training at dawn to get a record.

