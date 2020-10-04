Covid 19 Vaccine in India News: Health Minister said – 500 million doses of vaccine may come by this month of 2021

Covid 19 Vaccine India News: Vaccines are waiting to deal with Corona worldwide including India. In India alone, more than one lakh people have died due to corona infection while more than 65 lakh people have been infected so far. Today, the Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan spoke in detail on the Corona vaccine through Sunday Dialogue program. Also Read – Covid Vaccine Updates: How long will Corona vaccine come in the country, who will get the vaccine first – Health Minister will tell everything

Regarding the arrival of the Corona vaccine in India, he said that a high level team of scientists is continuously working on the Corona vaccine in the country. He said that it can be said broadly that the corona vaccine can come in the country by July 2021. He said that according to an estimate, 400 to 500 million doses can be given in the first batch of corona vaccine in the country. Also Read – Corona Vaccine Updates: Good news about Oxford’s COVID Vaccine, know what is the new update

There is a high-level expert body going into all aspects of vaccines. Our rough estimate and the target would be to receive and use 400 to 500 million doses covering approximately 25 crore people by July 2021: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in his ‘Sunday Samvaad’ https://t.co/05gmMzzAq1 Also Read – Good News: Covid-19 vaccine to be ready in UK by the end of this year – ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

The Health Minister said that with this dose, about 25 crore people of the country will be given the vaccine. The Union Minister said that the government is also working on how the vaccine will be delivered to the people after arrival. He said that the government is also focused on giving the same vaccine to all the people.