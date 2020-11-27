COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: Phase-3 Trial of Covaxin Vaccine Started in Gujarat, India’s First Indigenous Kovid Vaccine in Phase III

Gujarat: Phase-3 trial of # COVID19 vaccine Covaxin begins at Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad: The trial of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in Gujarat has started on Friday. It has started in a hospital in Ahmedabad. According to news agency ANI, Phase-3 trial of Vaccine Covaxin has started. This trial of Covaxin vaccine has started at Sola Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad. Also Read – Covid-19 Vaccine Latest News: PM Modi can give good news about corona vaccine from Pune on 28 November

Let me tell you that this is the first vaccine being made in India, which has reached the Phase-3 trials.

Medical Superintendent of Sola Civil Hospital, Dr. Parul Bhatt said, "The volunteers who have been vaccinated have not yet complained of any health related problems. More vaccination will be done today. "

Please tell that Bharat Biotech has started Phase-3 trial of its indigenous vaccine Covaxin in Gujarat. Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad was included in 130 centers for Phase-3 trials. Kovaxin is developed by Hyderabad-based company Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). This is the first vaccine being made in India, which has been able to reach Phase-3 trials.

1,35,715 deaths from Corona in the country

Please tell that this time a big wave of Corona is going on again. After the arrival of 43,082 new cases of COVID19 in India in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases has increased to 93,09,788. After 492 new deaths, the total number of deaths has increased to 1,35,715. The total number of active cases in the country has also increased to 4,55,555. After 39,379 new discharge cases, the total number of corrected cases was 87,18,517.