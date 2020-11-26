Covid-19 Vaccine Latest News: PM Modi can give good news about corona vaccine from Pune on 28 November

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi can give big news about vaccine to prevent Corona virus infection on November 28. Actually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) will visit the Serum Institute of India in Pune on Saturday. At the same time, on 4 December, ambassadors of 100 countries will also visit the Serum Institute. Also Read – India cannot forget the Mumbai attack, now the country is fighting terrorism with a new policy: PM Modi

Let us know that for the vaccine of Kovid-19, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has partnered with global pharmaceutical manufacturer AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Pune's Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said, PM Narendra Modi will visit the Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28 to review vaccine production and distribution preparations here.

A senior official has given this information on Thursday. Mandalayat Saurabh Rao of Pune also informed that on December 4, ambassadors and envoys of more than 100 countries will visit SII and Genova Biopharmaceuticals here. The Central Drug Standards Control Organization has allowed seven companies to manufacture the Kovid-19 vaccine for pre-clinical screening, testing and analysis. Two of these are SII and Genova Biopharmaceuticals.

Mandalayat of Pune Saurabh Rao said, “We have received confirmed information about Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Serum Institute of India on Saturday, but a detailed description of his program (minute by minute program) is not yet available.”

