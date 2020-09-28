Covid-19 Vaccine Latest Updates: How long will Coronavirus Vaccine come to India? Health Minister told deadline

Covid-19 Vaccine Latest Updates: In India, more than six million people have been infected with the uncontrolled coronavirus, whereas, more than 95 thousand have died so far. Scientists are also working on the Corona Vaccine. Research on three vaccines is going on in India. Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that we hope that within the first quarter of 2021, the Coronavirus Vaccine will be available in the country. Also Read – Can Coronavirus spread through air? How long does the virus last? In New Research…

Research to develop a vaccine is being done expeditiously. There're at least 3 viable such vaccine candidates that are in the phase of clinical trials right now in the country. We hopeful that within 1st quarter of 2021 it will be available: H Vardhan, Union Health Minister

According to news agency ANI, ‘research is being done rapidly to develop the vaccine. At least three vaccines in the country are in different stages of testing. We expect the vaccine to be available within the first quarter of 2021. The Health Minister informed that an online portal about COVID-19 Vaccine has also been launched. Everyone can go online on that portal and see information related to all contemporary research and development and vaccination about vaccination.

On the other hand, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday morning, 82 thousand 170 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 1,039 people have become victims of this deadly virus.

India's # COVID19 tally crosses 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new cases & 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Case tally stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases, 5,01,6521 cured / discharged / migrated & 95,542 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 60,74,703 in the country, 95,542 people have died so far. There are currently 9,62,640 active cases in India, while 5,01,6521 people have been cured after treatment.

No herd immunity in the country right now

On the other hand, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the second sero survey of ICMR indicated that India’s population is far from acquiring herd immunity potential against coronavirus infection, hence infection. Guidelines need to be followed to deal with this.

In a statement, the Health Minister said that during an interaction with his social media followers, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is investigating and researching reports of re-infection in people who have recovered from the infection. However, at this time the number of cases of re-infection is negligible. The government is taking this matter very seriously.

He said that a sense of satisfaction should not be generated by the report of the Siro survey. The first sero survey in May 2020 shows that the nationwide prevalence of corono virus infection was only 0.73%. Harsh Vardhan said, “Even the second sero survey soon to be released indicates that we are far from achieving the potential of any kind of herd immunity.” In such a situation, it is necessary that all of us should continue to follow proper practice as per the Covid Guidelines. ‘

