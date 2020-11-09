Covid-19 Vaccine Latest Updates: Pfizer’s Corona Vaccine Proves Strong in Trial, May Get Sale Approval Soon

Covid-19 Vaccine Latest Updates: There was a good news on Monday about the Corona vaccine. Actually, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s corona vaccine (Pfizer Corona Vaccine) can prove to be very effective amid the increasing risk of Coronavirus Pandemic. Also Read – Corona Vaccine: India and South Africa seek exemption from WTO rules, letter written

Pfizer's Corona vaccine has been found to be 90 percent effective in fresh clinical trials. Experts believe that it has proved better than expected.

The special thing is that if everything goes well, by the end of this month, you can get approval to sell this corona vaccine. Pfizer is making Corona vaccine with its partner BioNTech. Please tell that Pfizer is an American company, while its partner company BioNTech is a German pharmaceutical company.