Covid-19 Vaccine News on 16 September 2020: US company to make 2 billion doses of vaccine with Serum Institute

Covid-19 Vaccine News on 16 September 2020: Everyday, updates are coming about the Corona virus vaccine. In this episode, a big company developing Corona vaccine in America has said that it has entered into an agreement with the vaccine company of India. After this, she has been able to make two billion doses of Corona vaccine in the year. Hindustan Times newspaper has published a report in this regard quoting news agency Reuters.

Actually, America's leading drug manufacturer Novavax Inc has made the vaccine for Corona. The trial of this vaccine is the final stage. Novavax Inc has tied up with the Indian company Serum Institute to produce this vaccine. Serum Institute is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. A compromise was reached in August. Accordingly, the Serum Institute will make one billion doses of vaccine every year for American company Novavax Inc.

Novavax Inc vaccine is considered to be very effective in the trial so far. With this vaccine, a high level of antibodies is developing in the human body. The company plans to start the final phase of the trial in a few days.

Last month, Novavax Inc said that it will deliver 60 million doses of its vaccine to Britain early next year. The company is also working on a vaccine supply plan of 100 million doses of vaccine to the US. The US government has already given $ 1.6 billion to the company for this potential vaccine.