Covid-19 Vaccine News Update: India will be given a vaccine trial through the nose, then the public will get a vaccine on Christmas in Britain!

Covid-19 Vaccine News Update in India: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that the test of corona vaccine to be given through the nose will be started again soon in the country. He told that the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech will start testing it. He also said that this will be a very final phase test. A large number of people are included in it.

According to Dr. Harsh Vardhan, about 30 to 40 thousand people will be involved in this final phase trial. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), all the vaccines in the third phase are being tested through injection.

Public will get vaccine in UK in new year!

An expert among senior UK medical heads has indicated that the Kovid-19 vaccine is expected to be ready for use in the country early in the new year. Jonathan Van Tamm, England’s deputy chief medical officer and consultant to the government on the corona virus global epidemic, told MPs that the vaccine being manufactured by AstraZeneca at Oxford University could be ready for use after Christmas in December.

In India, it has an agreement with the Serum Institute of India. “The Sunday Times” reported that Van Tom briefed MPs last week, “We are not far from it for light years.” It is not at all unrealistic that we can prepare vaccines for use immediately after Christmas. This will greatly affect the number of people hospitalized and their deaths. “

An MP who attended another meeting with Van Tom told the newspaper that medical experts were “very optimistic about the results of Phase III of AstraZeneca.” They hope to get its results by the end of this month or next month. “

Van Tom’s statement comes at a time when the UK government introduced a new law on Friday that allowed a large number of health workers to introduce potential vaccines for Kovid-19. The Department of Health and Social Care said that the new steps will help increase people’s access to potential vaccines.