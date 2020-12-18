Covid-19 Vaccine News Update: Should anyone who has recovered from Corona take vaccine or not? Health Ministry gave this answer

Covid-19 Vaccine News Update Today 18 December 2020: With the ever-decreasing cases of corona in the country, there is now talk of vaccine of this epidemic. The Union Health Ministry has said that taking the dose of Kovid-19 vaccine will depend on the will of the person and underlined that the vaccine available in India will be as effective as the vaccine developed in other countries. Also Read – India will get Corona vaccine in next few weeks, Health Ministry gives big update

The Ministry said that even those who have been infected with Kovid-19 in the past are advised to take full dose of Corona virus vaccine as it will create strong immunity against the disease.

The ministry said that two weeks after taking the second dose, a protective level of antibodies in the body is ready.

The ministry prepared a list of some questions and answers related to the Kovid-19 vaccine on Thursday night. Some questions have been included in this, such as whether it is necessary for everyone to take the vaccine, how many days antibodies will be ready from the vaccine, can a person who has recovered from Kovid-19 also take the vaccine etc.

The ministry said, “Taking Kovid-19 vaccine will depend on the will of the person. However it is advisable to take a full dose of the vaccine. “

The ministry said that different vaccines are in different stages of testing. The government is preparing to start the Kovid-19 vaccination soon.

Trials of six Kovid-19 vaccines are underway in India. It is undergoing testing on vaccines of Zydus Cadila, Genoa, Oxford, a vaccine developed by Biotech in India in coordination with ICMR. The vaccine developed by Biological E Limited in Hyderabad is also in coordination with the Gamaleya National Center in Russia, Sputnik VK vaccines at the Dr. Reddy Lab in Hyderabad and in collaboration with MIT, USA.

On whether the vaccine prepared after testing in a short period will be safe and whether it can have some side effects, the ministry has said that the vaccine will be offered after the approval of regulatory institutions on the basis of safety and effectiveness.

The Ministry said that for safe vaccination campaign, states have also been asked to make arrangements to deal with the adverse effects of vaccines.

The ministry said that two doses of the vaccine would be required to be taken at an interval of 28 days. Patients suffering from cancer, diabetes, hypertension etc. can also take the dose of Kovid-19 vaccine.

In the initial phase, vaccines of Kovid-19 will be given to health workers and priority groups working on the front. Depending on the availability of the vaccine, people over the age of 50 can also be given its dose. The identified people will be informed about vaccination and its time on their mobile number.

On why health workers and advance personnel have been selected for vaccination, the ministry has said that the government is giving priority to the high risk groups to get the vaccine dose first.

Documents like driving license, PAN card, voter ID card, Aadhaar card etc. will be valid for vaccines.