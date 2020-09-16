Covid-19 Vaccine News Update: This Indian company can produce Russian vaccine, know what is update

Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V: A plan to produce a Corona vaccine developed in Russia is now underway in India as well. Russia has claimed to be the first in the world to make Corona vaccine. Indian Immunologicals Ltd, a Hyderabad based company that makes vaccines for animals and humans in India, is in talks with a Russian company. The company plans to start mass production of this vaccine in India. According to the report of the Indian Express newspaper, nothing has been finalized in this conversation yet. Right now information about the vaccine is being exchanged with the Russian company. Also Read – Covid-19: Corona cases exceeded 50 lakhs in India, so far more than 82 thousand died

Speaking to the newspaper, Dr. K Anand Kumar, Managing Director of Indian Immunologicals Ltd said that our conversation is going on. We are exploring the possibility of producing the Sputnik V vaccine in India. If we get the necessary approval in this regard, then we will produce it. He further said that right now we have shared information about this. No final decision has been taken yet.

Dr. Kumar says that many parameters have to be considered before production of vaccine. He said that we have to see whether the Russian company successfully transfers technology. The second thing is how much we can produce this vaccine. In this way we have to consider many things.

Significantly, there was a lot of apprehension about this vaccine developed in Russia. Scientists from many European countries including America had questioned this vaccine. The Government of Russia had also approached the Government of India for this vaccine, which the Government of India is currently considering.