COVID-19 Vaccine: Pune-based company allows human trials of corona vaccine, 1600 people ready

new Delhi: The Pune firm was given permission to conduct human trials of Corona Vaccine Covishield. Around 1,600 people above 18 years of age will participate in 18 selected sites including AIIMS Delhi, BJ Medical College, Pune, Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS) Patna etc. Also Read – 400-500 suspected corona patients are dying every month in Pune, no account of this: Mayor

A subject expert committee on Kovid-19 on Friday recommended to the country’s drug regulator that the Serum Institute of India (SII) be granted permission for the second and third stages of clinical trials on Oxford’s vaccine humans. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In MP: Uncompensated condition in Indore, capital after Indore, worsening of corona

The Serum Institute of India, Pune is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, according to the number of doses produced and sold. It has signed an agreement to manufacture a potential vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute (Oxford University) in collaboration with the British-Swedish pharma company Astra Zeneca. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: 764 people lost their lives in 24 hours due to corona, more than 57 thousand infected

Its goal is to produce a large-scale vaccine, which will cost less than Rs 1,000. The preliminary proposal submitted by the Pune firm came under scrutiny and the expert committee suggested some amendments.

The SII submitted a revised proposal on Wednesday after an expert panel on Tuesday, after deliberating on its application, asked to modify its protocol for tests in addition to obtaining some additional information.

A necessary meeting was held by the Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 on Friday to consider the application of SII. An official source said that after deliberation, it has been recommended that the potential vaccine developed by Oxford University be allowed for Phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of Covishield.

An official source said, “The subject expert committee on Kovid-19 held an urgent meeting on Friday to consider SII’s application. After deliberation it has been recommended that the vaccine ‘Kovishield’ developed by Oxford University be allowed for the second and third stages of clinical trials on humans. “

According to the revised proposal, the test will include 1,600 participants over 18 years of age. These tests will be conducted at 17 selected locations including AIIMS-Delhi, BJ Medical College-Pune, RMRIMS-Patna, PGI-Chandigarh, AIIMS-Jodhpur, Nehru Hospital-Gorakhpur, Andhra Medical College-Visakhapatnam and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research- Mysuru is included.

The DCGI on Tuesday asked SII to clearly define the second and third stages under the protocol and to re-submit the application for committee evaluation. SII has partnered with AstraZeneca to produce vaccines at the University of Oxford for the prevention of Kovid-19. It had submitted its first application to DCGI on Friday and sought permission for the second and third phase of Kovishield trial.