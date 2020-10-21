Covid-19 Vaccine Update on 21 October 2020: Corona vaccine will be given to these three crore people in the first phase

Covid-19 Vaccine News: The development of the Corona vaccine in the country is almost in the final stages. In such a situation, the central government is working on the distribution of these potential vaccines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said on Tuesday that the government is working in a planned way to make these vaccines accessible to the public. Also Read – People of the country should make PM Modi’s appeal in fighting Corona: Amit Shah

Meanwhile, in the report quoting the officials of the Ministry of Health, it has been said that three crore people will be vaccinated in the first phase. These three crore people will include the Corona Warriors who are putting their lives at risk and are treating patients.

About 70 lakh doctors and other health workers will be included in these 3 crore people. Apart from this, the other two crore people associated with healthcare will also be vaccinated in the first phase itself.

The English newspaper Hindustan Times has published this report quoting Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Bhushan has said that the government has all the necessary facilities to apply vaccine to three crore people. He said that we already have cold chains, Vials, Syringes and other things.

He said that the first phase vaccine will probably be completed between January and June next year.

He has further said that on the advice of experts from across the country, the government is working on the necessary rules related to vaccine. He said that the government is assessing how many people need the vaccine in the first phase and how many doses of the vaccine will be prepared in the first phase.

Bhushan says that if the existing testing process goes according to plan, adequate doses of vaccine will be prepared between January and June and it can be given to about three crore people.