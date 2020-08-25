COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Oxford University’s Potential Vaccine Phase II Trial Starting Today

COVID-19 Vaccine India Update: Coronavirus is causing havoc in the country. In India, more than 31 lakh people have been infected by the Corona virus, whereas, more than 57 thousand people have died so far. Meanwhile, all kinds of research is going on regarding the Corona vaccine (Covid-19 Vaccine). Three-three vaccines are in the test phase in the country and it is expected that by the end of this year, the Corona virus vaccine will be ready in India. In the meantime, Phase II Trial of the potential Kovid-19 vaccine (Coronavirus Vaccine) developed by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), University of Oxford, will begin on Tuesday. Also Read – Arvind Kejriwal’s reaction to the announcement of ‘plasma therapy’ for Corona patients, said this …

Sources said that a controlled study on healthy adult Indians will be conducted at Bharti Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital in Pune to check the safety and immunity of 'Kovishield'. Explain that SII is partnering in the production of a potential Kovid-19 vaccine (Corona Vaccine) developed by Oxford University for the British-Swedish company Astragenica.

Prakash Kumar Singh, Additional Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, said, "We have received all approvals from the Central Pharmaceutical Standards and Control Organization. We are going to start human clinical trials at Bharti Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital from August 25.

On the other hand, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said two days ago that India’s first vaccine against novel corona virus may be available by the end of this year. Inaugurating the 10-bed temporary hospital of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Ghaziabad near Delhi, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, ‘One of our COVID-19 vaccine candidates is in the third phase of clinical trial. We are confident that a vaccine will be developed by the end of this year. ‘

