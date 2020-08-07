COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Serum Institute will produce 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine for India and other countries, will be Rs 225

New Delhi: The Serum Institute of India (SII) on Friday said it has tied up with Gavi and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to produce 100 million doses of the Kovid-19 vaccine for India and other low and middle-income countries. Have done Also Read – India’s domestic limited overs series against England postponed till next year, this is the reason

"This tie-up will provide the upfront capital to Serum Institute to help increase manufacturing capacity, so that once a vaccine or vaccine is approved by regulatory approvals and the World Health Organization, Gavi Kovacs Under AMC, by the first half of 2021, sufficient doses can be produced for distribution in India and other low-middle income countries. "

The company said that it has set an affordable rate of three dollars per dose i.e. about 225 rupees. This financing will also provide support in the manufacture of potential vaccines for AstraZeneca and Novavax. Vaccines of these two companies are undergoing tests.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will provide $ 150 million of risk-free funding to Gavi through its investment fund, to be used to support the Serum Institute in manufacturing potential vaccines and to purchase vaccines for low and middle-income countries in the future Will be done in

Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla said, “In an effort to strengthen our fight against Kovid-19, Serum Institute has introduced Kovid-19 vaccines for India and low and middle income countries. Has formed an alliance with Gavi and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to prepare 10 crore doses. ”

Renu Swaroop, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India said, “We are very happy to see this global partnership to respond to the global health crisis presented by Kovid-19 of Serum Institute.” He said that India has a proven track record of producing effective and cost effective vaccines not only for India but also for the world.

