Covid-19 Vaccine Updates: DCGI approves India’s first indigenous mRNA vaccine for human trials

Covid-19 Vaccine Updates: India's first indigenous mRNA technology-based corona vaccine has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the first and second phase of human clinical trials (Hyun Clinical Trial). The Ministry of Earth Sciences gave this information on Friday.

The HGCO-19 vaccine is being developed by Genoa Biopharmaceuticals in Pune and is the first vaccine in India with mRNA technology, Kovid-19, which has been approved for the first and second stage human trials. It has also received a grant under the IND-CEPI mission of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology.

This vaccine does not use traditional models to produce an immune response. With the help of vaccine in mRNA technology, human cells get genetic instructions, so that they can develop proteins to fight the virus. That is, the vaccine made by this technique makes such proteins in the cells of the body, which can mimic the proteins of the virus. This makes the immune system active when infection occurs and helps to destroy the virus.

The mRNA-based vaccine is actually a scientifically ideal option, which is helpful in the fight against rapid epidemics. The mRNA vaccine is considered safe. Additionally, the mRNA vaccine is completely synthetic.

Genova is making this vaccine in collaboration with American company HDT Biotech Corporation. HGCO-19 has already demonstrated safety, immune, neutralization antibody activity in animals.