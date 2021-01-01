Covid-19 Vaccine Updates: Domestic Corona Vaccine ‘Covaxin’ Not Approved for Emergency Use

new Delhi: The Subject Expert Committee of India’s Central Pharmaceutical Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) on Friday admitted that the data provided by Bharat Biotech to approve the emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine ‘covaccine’ is not sufficient. The Expert Committee has asked Bharat Biotech to provide more information. Top sources gave this information on Friday. Also Read – Oxford’s Corona Vaccine ‘Covishield’ Approved Emergency Use in India

Earlier on Friday, the 10-member Subject Expert Committee of CDSCO, which has been tasked with the vaccine-related proposals, on Friday approved the Emergency Use Authority of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine 'Covishield'. With this, it became the first such vaccine in India, which got the approval of the committee for emergency use.

Pune-based Serum Institute has partnered with Oxford-AstraZeneca for clinical trials and manufacture of 'Covishield', while Bharat Biotech has formed 'Covaxine' in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Expert Panel convened a meeting on behalf of the Serum Institute of India (SII) to decide on the Emergency Use Authority sought for ‘covaxine’ by Hykovishield and Bharat Biotech. Once the way was cleared for the vaccine from the committee, the application for final approval was made by the Controller General of Indian Drugs (DCGI) V.G. Somani has been sent.

US Pfizer was the first vaccine to apply for quick approval on 4 December. After this, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech applied on December 6 and 7 respectively. Pfizer, however, has asked for more time to present the data.

DCGI had indicated on Thursday that the Kovid-19 vaccine could be introduced in India in the new year. DCGI hoped that the new year will be very auspicious, in which we will have something in our hands.

The Committee of Experts of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) considered the request of the Serum Institute of India to allow the emergency use of the Kovid-19 vaccine at Oxford University and India Biotech’s request to allow emergency use of ‘covicin’ Had to meet on Wednesday.

The central government has planned to vaccinate about 30 crore people in the first phase of the drive. The vaccine will be given to one crore healthcare workers as well as two crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly people. Priority will be given to people above 50 years of age for the vaccine.