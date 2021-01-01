Covid-19 Vaccine Updates: India can get Corona Vaccine gift today, expert committee meeting continues

new Delhi: More than a year has passed since the world came to Corona, but the infection is still spreading continuously. Meanwhile, in all countries including India, preparations for the Corona vaccine are in full swing. An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) will meet today to approve the emergency use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine ‘Seyield’ and the Serum Institute of India (SII) vaccine for Bharat Biotech. There is every hope that today India can get approval of the use of Corona vaccine. Also Read – COVID vaccination rehearsal on January 2 in all states, Health Minister said – Preparation for dry run completed

The expert committee on Kovid-19 analyzed additional details submitted by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech. The Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the committee met later this afternoon to consider the request of Serum Institute of India, Pfizer and Bharat Biotech Pvt Ltd to allow emergency use of vaccines. Also Read – School Reopening News: After 9 months in this state, schools for 10th, 12th students started today

The Committee of Experts of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) considered the request of the Serum Institute of India to allow emergency use of the Kovid-19 vaccine at Oxford University and the request of India Biotech to allow emergency use of ‘covicin’ Had to meet on Wednesday. Also Read – Covid-19 Vaccination Rehearsal: Kovid-19 Vaccination Rehearsal in All States and Union Territories on January 2

Here the Serum Institute of India has completed its presentation to the 10-member Subject Expert Committee of the Drug Regulator for approval of its coronavirus vaccine. An official source said that Bharat Biotech will start its data presentation soon. Sources said “Serum Institute of India has completed its presentation. Bharat Biotech will start offering its data soon. “

An important meeting of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drug Standards Control Organization is currently underway for approval on the Emergency Use Authorization sought by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for the coronovirus vaccine candidate. The panel is likely to decide on approval today.

The expert committee on Wednesday analyzed additional data and information presented by both firms. Once the vaccine has been approved by the committee, the application Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani will be sent for approval.

The Serum Institute of India has partnered with Oxford-AstraZeneca for clinical trials and manufacture of ‘Covishield’, while Bharat Biotech has formed ‘Covaxine’ in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Pfizer of America first applied for quick approval on 4 December, followed by Serum and Bharat Biotech on 6 and 7 December respectively. Pfizer, however, sought twice more time to present the data. It is expected to present the data on Friday.

