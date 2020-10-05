Covid-19 Vaccine Updates: Is the Russian Corona Vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ Phase III Trial in the Country? Know the health minister

India Covid Vaccine Updates: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. More than 1 lakh people have died due to Corona virus in India, whereas, more than 65 lakh people have become victims of its infection so far. Amid the increasing infection of Korana, countries around the world are waiting for a vaccine that is effective and safe against COVID. Research on three-three vaccines (Corona Vaccine) is going on in India. Also Read – Covid 19 Vaccine in India Update: Health Minister said – 500 million doses of vaccine may come by this month of 2021

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that 40-50 crore doses of Kovid-19 vaccine (COVID Vaccine) are estimated to be given to 20-25 crore people by July next year. Also, a format is being prepared to get the list of priority population groups for vaccines from the states by the end of October. Also Read – Covid Vaccine Updates: How long will Corona vaccine come in the country, who will get the vaccine first – Health Minister will tell everything

When asked about the Phase III clinical trial of Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine (Russian Covid Vaccine News) in India, he clarified that the subject is still under consideration and no decision has been taken yet. He said that it is normal to have adverse results after vaccination. Things like pain at the injection site, mild fever and feeling of discomfort can be seen. However, it does not affect the vaccine’s protective response. Also Read – Corona Vaccine Updates: Good news about Oxford’s COVID Vaccine, know what is the new update

On the ethical concerns of vaccine testing on humans, Harsh Vardhan said, “India is not planning to proceed with such tests until the benefits of global experience are proven.”

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the Health Ministry is preparing a draft, in which the state governments will submit the list of priority population groups. The list of advance front health workers will include government and private sector doctors, nurses, paramedical personnel, sanitation workers, ASHA workers, surveillance officers and other personnel involved in the detection, examination and treatment of infected patients.

The Minister said that this exercise will be completed by the end of October and states are being directed to hand over the details about the cold chain storage facilities and other associated infrastructure, which is at the block level But will be necessary.

