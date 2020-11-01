COVID-19 Vaccine: Who will be the first to get Corona vaccine in the country?

Corona Vaccine Latest Updates: The Central Government has planned to start the distribution of Covid-19 Vaccine. Under this, first these vaccines will be given to the people associated with healthcare. After this, these vaccines will be made available to other groups sequentially. The campaign for vaccine delivery will run for more than a year. For this, according to the instructions of the Center, the state and the union territory will create a three-tier system. Also Read – Who Will Get The Vaccine First: They Will Get First Corona Vaccine, Listed In This State

According to the instructions sent by the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to the Principal Secretaries of all states and union territories, ‘Corona Vaccine Update’ will be divided into several groups in a year, which will be included sequentially. Distribution will begin with Healthcare Workers (HCW). For distribution, it is very important to have a strong advisory and coordination mechanism at the district-level in the states. So that they can be distributed in other health services without any hindrance. ‘

Earlier, Bhushan had asked all the principal secretaries to form three-level committees, which could look into the distribution of the vaccine and other matters related to it. According to the information, the chairman of the state steering committee will be the chief secretary, the state task force will be headed by the principal secretary (health) and the district magistrate will lead the task force of the district. These committees will meet at least once a month, once in 15 days and once a week respectively.

The Center has also given a list of activities of both the preparation phase for these committees and the phase of distribution of vaccines. For example during the preparation phase, the State Steering Committees will have to review issues such as cold-chain preparation (ensuring proper transfer of vaccines), operational planning and communication planning.

Once the vaccine is available, the committees will also monitor social media. Also, the State Task Force will ensure that regular vaccinations in government and private sectors are not interrupted after the introduction of the Kovid-19 vaccine (Coronavirus Vaccine Updates). They will also plan to set a session for vaccination of health workers.

Apart from this, they will also have to verify the beneficiaries, manage the crowd and coordinate other works at the vaccination site. Once the distribution of the vaccine begins, the District Task Force will work on controlling rumor mongers as well as developing a ‘strong communication plan’ about the vaccine.

