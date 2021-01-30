COVID-19 Will Be Incorporated into ‘Intercourse and the Metropolis’ Revival

Whereas particular plotlines for every “Intercourse and the Metropolis” character in the HBO Max revival are unknown, star Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed the restricted sequence will incorporate the COVID-19 pandemic into present.

Chatting with Self-importance Honest Friday, the actor mentioned she is eagerly awaiting scripts from showrunner Michael Patrick King, who’s main a writers room that in any other case completely contains girls.

“It’s extremely numerous in a extremely thrilling manner,” Parker mentioned of the present’s new writers, who will infuse the sequence with new “life expertise, political world views and social world views.”

Parker mentioned writing the coronavirus into the plot was a no brainer, on condition that the sequence’ setting is New York Metropolis.

“[COVID-19 will] clearly be a part of the storyline, as a result of that’s the metropolis [these characters] stay in,” she mentioned. “And the way has that modified relationships as soon as buddies disappear? I’ve nice religion that the writers are going to look at all of it.”

The revival will comply with Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship now of their 50s. The sequence will encompass 10 half-hour episodes and is about to start manufacturing in New York Metropolis in late spring. Kim Cattrall, who performed Samantha Jones in the authentic sequence, is not going to be returning and the present will incorporate the metropolis as its “fourth character,” Parker mentioned. Together with King, the revival might be govt produced by Parker, Nixon and Davis.

Parker added that she is worked up to see how the girls are tackling mid-life.

“I feel that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all enthusiastic about the time that has handed,” mentioned Parker. “You already know, who’re they on this world now? Have they tailored? What half have they performed? The place have they fallen brief as girls, as buddies, and how are they discovering their manner? Did they transfer with momentum? Are they like some people who find themselves confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers think about these girls at the moment.”