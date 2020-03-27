General News

COVID-19: World’s biggest condom producer warns of global shortage

March 27, 2020
Malaysia’s Karex Bhd makes one in every 5 condoms globally. It has now not produced a single condom from its three Malaysian factories for larger than per week as a result of of a lockdown imposed by means of the federal authorities to halt the unfold of the virus.

