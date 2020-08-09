Covid Center Fire Incident: 10 corona patients died due to fire, government announced compensation of 50 lakh

Vijayawada: On Sunday, 10 patients died after a fire broke out in a hotel that was converted into a Corona virus treatment center in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The fire was probably caused by a short circuit. Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu said that 10 people died in the accident. Panic patients tried to escape after the fire. Also Read – Fire breaks out at Covid19 Center: Fire breaks out in Vijayawada’s Kovid Center Hotel, seven people dead, firemen arrived

Fire Safety Director Jairam Naik said that a private hospital had hired this hotel to treat patients with corona virus. Security rules were "violated" here. He told that investigation has started and action will be taken. Andhra Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh each to the family of 10 people killed in the accident.

Death toll rises to 10 in the fire that broke out at a # COVID19 facility in Vijayawada today: Vikrant Patil, DCP Vijayawada-II #AndhraPradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on the phone and inquired about the incident. According to a release from the CMO, Reddy told Modi that a private hospital had hired the Star Hotel to treat Kovid-19 patients. The Prime Minister has assured to provide all possible help to the families of the victims.

State Home Minister M Sucharita said that electric short circuit could be the reason behind this accident in the early hours of Sunday. 40 patients of Corona virus are being treated in this hotel. There were 10 employees of the private hospital operating this Kovid care center here.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock & grief over the fire mishap and enquired about the cause of the accident. He directed the concerned officials to take up the rescue measures and admit the injured in nearby hospitals: Andhra Pradesh CM’s Office (file pic) pic.twitter.com/5aI9iUrFU6 – ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

Sources in the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Response and Fire Services Department said that it appeared that the fire in the front lobby of the hotel was caused by an electrical short circuit and it spread to the first and second floors. There was only one stairway to exit the hotel, so the panicked patients tried to get out from there after seeing smoke.

A fire brigade official said, “Actually they should have used the other stairs at the back, this would have saved their lives.” Unfortunately he used the main stairs at Afratfari and was engulfed in flames. “

Since there was no other option, fire brigade and NDRF personnel used ladders to safely evacuate those trapped in the hotel. The dead include patients admitted for treatment there. Rescued patients have been sent to another Kovid care center on MG Road in the city.

Fire brigade security officer Jairam Naik said the hotel “violated” fire safety regulations. “The fire alarm did not ring at the time of the accident which delayed opening the back door,” he said. Investigation has been initiated and action will be taken against the hotel management. “