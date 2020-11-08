Covid Crisis in Delhi: Pollution and corona cases increase Delhi’s concern, new cases close to 7 thousand in 24 hours

new Delhi: On Saturday, 6,953 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in Delhi, after which the number of infected has increased to 4,30,784. Health Department gave this information. The department said in a bulletin that 79 more patients died due to this epidemic. Increasing pollution has become a new problem for the people of Delhi along with Corona. Also Read – Schools reopen in Maharashtra: Schools to open from November 23, classes from 9th to 12th will be run

Currently, 40,258 patients are being treated in Delhi hospitals. So far, a total of 3,83,614 people have been infected here. According to the bulletin, a total of 15,409 RT-PCR and 42,024 rapid antigen tests were conducted on Saturday. Also Read – 50 percent students can go to college and university, not even hostel facilities: UGC

The burden on Delhi hospitals has increased due to rising air pollution and sudden increasing cases of Kovid-19. The number of empty beds in hospitals is decreasing rapidly and the number of people in the outpatients departments (OPD) is increasing. Doctors gave this information on Saturday. Also Read – Kohli arrives in Team India’s bio bubble for Australia series after RCB’s campaign ends

As the number of corona virus cases has increased in the national capital in the last few days, ICU beds are being filled with ventilators in private hospitals and central government institutions.

Officials said that for the first time in Delhi, more than seven thousand cases of Kovid-19 were registered and the number of cases reached more than 4.23 lakhs. The death toll rose to 6,833 as 64 more patients died due to this epidemic.

Experts say that the air quality situation in Delhi is also deteriorating, increasing the movement of people in public places especially in crowded areas such as markets and shops, and cases have arisen due to negligence in following safety norms. .

RML Hospital Medical Superintendent Rana AK Singh said that due to increasing levels of pollution and change in weather, the number of patients coming to the hospital with respiratory problems may increase.

“There has been an increase in the number of Kovid-19 patients coming to the hospital,” he said. AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria has also said that beds in the intensive care unit (ICU) of hospitals are filling up rapidly. He said that due to increase in cases of Kovid-19, the number of patients admitted to hospitals has also increased.

“Apart from this, the number of emergency patients is increasing due to air pollution and respiratory problems,” Guleria told PTI. This is a double whammy. “As of 6:30 pm on the Delhi Government’s online corona virus dashboard, only 250 beds out of 1,253 ICU beds with ventilator facility were seen to be empty.