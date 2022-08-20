COVID in Argentina: province by province, how the Ómicron BA.5 subvariant circulates today

The latest epidemiological bulletin released by the Ministry of Health in the first week of this month confirmed that the most contagious subvariant of the coronavirus recorded so far, Omicron BA.5, it came to represent the majority of cases in the country with 53.5 percent.

At that moment, Argentina came from 5 consecutive weeks in terms of the increase in infections confirmed by COVID-19 (6%, 17%, 25%, 5% and 26%, from July 3 to July 31). But in the last 14 days, cases have been on the decline. In the week of August 7, infections fell by 20% and in the week of August 14, by 26%.

Currently, the world suffers the different waves of contagion by the subvariants of Ómicron BA.4 and BA.5. While the United States reported 87,000 new cases on Thursday; France, 35,000; Germany, 58,000; Italy, 36,000 and Russia, 33,000, the Asian region seems today to have the highest incidence of infections in the world: South Korea reported 180,000 infections in one day and Japan 178,000.

But the coronavirus appears to have taken a break in the South American region. And particularly in the Argentina with the aforementioned decrease in infections by second week in a row despite the fact that the BA.5 subvariant is the most contagious reported so far, according to scientific data.

Average daily cases of COVID-19 and total country in the last week (Martín Barrionuevo)

Despite the decline, the latest report from the national health authorities reported 31,198 new infections and 126 deaths compared to Sunday, August 7 (at that time, the registered infections and deaths (between July 31 and August 7) ​​were: 71 deaths and 42,227 cases).

But, Where is BA.5 circulating today in the country? Martin Barrionuevo, accountant and provincial senator for Corrientes, who has become an expert in implementing graphics with official information emanating from the Ministry of Health of the Nation, elaborated a table where it is observed new infections in the 24 jurisdictions in which Argentina is divided.

A) Yes, The province of Buenos Aires registers the highest number of infections with 1,263 in one week. It is followed by Córdoba (807), CABA (643), Chaco (191), Jujuy (176), Tucumán (165), Salta (147), Santa Fe and Formosa (128), San Juan (114) and Catamarca (101). They position themselves with more than a hundred infections. On the other hand, the provinces with the fewest infections were Tierra del Fuego (6), Santa Cruz (19), Chubut and La Pampa (22), San Luis (29), Neuquén (31) and Río Negro (35).

Coronavirus cases by jurisdiction (Martin Barrionuevo)

“ We are seeing a high contagiousness in the world, but not a risk disease. We see that the current coronavirus produces mild respiratory diseases . Today there are many subvariants of Omicron circulating, which produce permanent mutations. They are small protein changes in the spike key to enter the human cell”, he explained to Infobaethe infectologist Ricardo Teijeiro, member of the Argentine Society of Infectious Diseases (SADI). for Teijeiro both the new subvariant of Ómicron BA.2.75 and BA.4, BA.5 cause much more infections to occur, especially in patients with immunological disordersallowing it to replicate for much longer in an organism and thus create a new mutation.

“ The BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are 4.2 times more resistant and, therefore, is more likely to cause infections in people who have already had the infection or who are vaccinated, who make up the majority of the population ”, warned the scientist Humberto Debate researcher at the National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA) and member of Proyecto País.

The BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages had been first detected in South Africa in January and February 2022 respectively, becoming the dominant variants in that country last May. Then, they fueled a wave of COVID-19 globally.

Thousands of people continue to be infected with the most infectious subvariants of Omicron (EFE / Paolo Aguilar)



new symptoms

The symptoms caused by these new subvariants hardly differ from those of the previous ones. The most common are: cold with nasal congestion, cough, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and in certain cases, diarrhea and gastrointestinal problems.

According to the WHO, There is no evidence of greater severity of cases compared to BA.2 so the impact is considered very low . However, a very high increase in the number of cases could lead to an increase in the number of hospitalizations and deaths.

According to the researcher Eric Topolfounder and director of the Scripps Translational Science Institute in La Jolla, California (USA), the BA.5 is increasing its frequency in the world and “it is the worst version of the virus we have seen”as it took “the already extensive immune escape to the next level and, based on that, increased transmissibility.” “You could say it’s not that bad because there hasn’t been a marked increase in hospitalizations and deaths as seen” with another Omicron sublineage.

Vaccination against COVID has been the most effective tool to prevent serious illness and death (EFE/José Méndez)



In dialogue with Infobae the virologist Mario Lozanoa doctor in Biochemical Sciences and an expert in Molecular Biology, had stated that “BA.5, next to BA.4are producing an increase in cases in practically all European countries, even with a high vaccination rate. And that happens for two reasons: apparently it has a slightly higher contagion capacity than the first Omicron, which in turn was higher than Delta. The second is because it escapes a little more from the protection that vaccines give us, that is, antibodies.”

“The BA.5 was going to end up imposing itself. We are living almost herd immunity. More than 80% of the population has already been infected and a good group has recontagions . Also, more than 90% have already received the first vaccine schedule with two doses and more than 60% have a third or fourth. That combo called hybrid immunity is protecting us so that we don’t have an explosion of the BA.5″, the clinician told Infobae Luis Camera.

Both BA.5 and BA.4 are of global concern because they have increased in frequency in cases of people with the infection around the world and are driving new waves. For the Ministry of Health, “the pattern of high transmission observed for Ómicron has facilitated the appearance of additional mutations that define different sublineages classified within the same variant. To date, 5 different main Omicron lineages have been reported globally: BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5 and their descendant lineages (BA.1.1, BA.2.12.1, among others). others)”.

Infobae infographic: Marcelo Regalado

KEEP READING:

Given the progress of BA.5 in the world, will the new vaccines against this Omicron variant arrive on time?

Omicron BA.5 “is the worst version of the virus we have seen,” warned scientist Eric Topol

COVID variants: what is immune escape and why experts are concerned