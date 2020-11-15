Covid in Delhi: Delhi government tightens on Corona affairs, CM Kejriwal can talk to Home Minister Amit Shah

new Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah next week to request additional beds in hospitals run by the central government in view of the rise in Corona virus infection in the city. Sources gave this information on Saturday. Also Read – Is the Modi government giving 10 thousand rupees to every family under ‘PM Funds’? Know what is the reality …

During the meeting with the Home Minister, Kejriwal can request various beds including additional beds as well as ensuring cooperation of other states in controlling pollution.

Kejriwal said on Friday that the Delhi government could take precautionary measures to control Kovid-19 like Diwali, to control congestion and take strict measures against social distance and masking.

Corona cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi. For the past several days, more than seven thousand cases are coming daily in the national capital. In Delhi, 7,340 people were found infected with the Corona virus on Saturday, while 96 infected people died.

The Bulletin of the Health Department states that 49,645 samples were tested a day before in Delhi. The rate of infection is 14.78 percent. According to the bulletin, 96 infected people died in Delhi on Saturday, after which the death toll in the national capital has reached 7,519.